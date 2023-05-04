Set up a delicious spread this weekend, complete with tasty classics, decadent treats and a boozy cocktail or two.

From fluffy pancakes and French toast sammies to light-as-air cloud eggs and colourful, berry-filled crepes (watch how to make crepes below), we’ve got you covered for Mother’s Day.

Gallery Best-ever brunch recipes (Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Eshun Mott. Prop styling by Emily Howes. Art direction by Aimee Nishitoba) Oat Milk Latte Pudding This milky whipped pudding is the perfect addition to any brunch spread. Did we mention it's also plant-based? Get this oat milk latte pudding recipe.

This article was originally published in 2015 and updated in 2023.