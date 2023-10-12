Rich in omega-3s, protein and B vitamins, salmon is not just delicious—it’s really good for you. Easy to cook, it can be done as a simple salad, a one pan wonder in the oven (scroll down to see our how-to video below), stacked into kebabs for grilling, or roasted and glazed to spicy-sweet perfection.
Here are 16 salmon recipes to inspire your weeknight meals:
Seared Salmon with Lentil Salad
Served on a bed of garlicky lentils and fresh arugula, this pan-seared salmon is bursting with flavour. Get our Seared Salmon with Lentil Salad recipe here.
Watch: How to make our summery one-pan salmon recipe
FILED UNDER: Quick Weeknight Dinners Recipes