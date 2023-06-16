19 Easy Muffin Recipes To Bake This Weekend

From streusel-topped to zucchini-chocolate, these bakery-worthy muffins don’t disappoint.

Truth: Muffins are a year-round standby. From bakery-style chocolate chip to fruity blueberry to moist chocolate-zucchini muffins, there’s a recipe for every flavour. A favourite among the Chatelaine Kitchen team is our banana muffins—warm from the oven, with melting butter spread overtop. Find the easy muffin recipes of your dreams below.

Blueberry Oat Muffins This breakfast classic comes together in under an hour and freezes beautifully.

