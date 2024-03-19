0
Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Sage Dakota, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.
I love big, fluffy, bakery-style muffins, so I make 10 per batch. If you stretch the batter to make 12, bake for 18 to 20 min.—Jennifer Pallian
2 cups (240 g) all-purpose flour
3/4 cup (138 g) granulated sugar
1 tbsp baking powder
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 cup vegan yogurt
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup barista-style oat milk
3 tbsp aquafaba
2 tsp vanilla
1 tbsp finely grated lemon zest
1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen (see tip)
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 375F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with 10 paper liners.
Whisk flour with sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.
Stir yogurt with oil, oat milk, aquafaba, vanilla and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Stir yogurt mixture into flour mixture until 80 percent incorporated. Fold in blueberries. Divide batter among liners.
Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into muffins reaches 190F, 20 to 25 min. (No thermometer? Look for golden brown tops that spring back when lightly pressed.) Transfer to a rack to cool.
If using frozen blueberries, opt for the wild variety, which are smaller and retain less liquid. Large frozen blueberries should be partially thawed in the microwave for 30–60 seconds.