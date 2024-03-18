0
Recipe by Jennifer Pallian, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Sage Dakota, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.
Vegan ingredients like chickpea water and barista-style oat milk to bring this foolproof recipe to life.
1 1⁄2 cups (180 g) all-purpose flour
3/4 cup (138 g) granulated sugar
1/2 cup (42 g) unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tbsp baking powder
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 cup vegan yogurt
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup barista-style oat milk
3 tbsp aquafaba
2 tsp vanilla
1 cup chocolate chips
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 375F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with 10 paper liners.
Whisk flour with sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.
Stir yogurt with oil, oat milk, aquafaba and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir yogurt mixture into flour mixture until 80 percent incorporated. Fold in chocolate chips. Divide batter among liners.
Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into muffins reaches 190F, 20 to 25 min. (No thermometer? Look for golden brown tops that spring back when lightly pressed.) Transfer to a rack to cool.