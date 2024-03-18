0
Recipe by Jennifer Pallian, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Sage Dakota, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.
These cranberry orange muffins make use of aquafaba or chickpea water, a vegan alternative to eggs.
2 cups (240 g) all-purpose flour
3/4 cup (138 g) granulated sugar
1 tbsp baking powder
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 cup vegan yogurt
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup barista-style oat milk
3 tbsp aquafaba
2 tsp vanilla
1 tbsp finely grated orange zest
1 cup cranberries, fresh or frozen
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 375F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with 10 paper liners.
Whisk flour with sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.
Stir yogurt with oil, oat milk, aquafaba, vanilla and orange zest in a medium bowl. Stir yogurt mixture into flour mixture until 80 percent incorporated. Fold in cranberries. Divide batter among liners.
Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into muffins reaches 190F, 20 to 25 min. (No thermometer? Look for golden brown tops that spring back when lightly pressed.) Transfer to a rack to cool.