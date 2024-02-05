Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

108
(Photo: Erik Putz)
These buttermilk pancakes are a breakfast classic. Serve with a pat of butter, warm maple syrup and fresh berries.
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
2 cups buttermilk
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
maple syrup, optional
berries, optional
WHISK flour with sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk buttermilk with butter, eggs and vanilla in a medium bowl. Scrape buttermilk mixture into flour mixture. Whisk until batter is just combined. It will be lumpy.
HEAT a large non-stick frying pan over medium. Spray with oil. Pour 1/3 cup batter into pan. If the pan is big enough, add more 1/3-cup portions of batter. Cook until bubbles form on top of each pancake and edges begin to brown, 2 to 4 min. Using a wide spatula, flip and continue cooking until the bottoms of pancakes are golden, 2 to 3 min. Don’t press or they will become tough. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with berries and maple syrup.
Calories 190, Protein 5g, Carbohydrates 22g, Fat 9g, Fibre 1g, Sodium 401mg.
Good source of Folate.
Out of buttermilk? Here are five easy swaps.