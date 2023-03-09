Our 12 Best Pancake Recipes

Nothing says the weekend like a stack of fluffy pancakes. And with these recipes, breakfast goes from stovetop to tabletop in a flash.

Whether you’re thinking about weekend brunch or the ultimate breakfast-for-dinner treat, who doesn’t love a towering stack of pancakes dripping with maple syrup? From fluffy buttermilk pancakes to cinnamon-pumpkin cakes or protein-packed whole-wheat rounds, we’ve rounded up some of our best pancake recipes. But, the real question is, which ones are you going to make?

Gallery Pancake recipes Photo, Roberto Caruso. Banana bread pancakes If you like banana bread, you’ll love these decadent pancakes. Get this banana bread pancakes recipe.