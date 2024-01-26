Advertisement

Oat-Whole Wheat Buttermilk Pancakes

39

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time55 mins
  • Makes8
Photo, Erik Putz.

Chatelaine Triple Tested

Buttermilk pancakes get a healthy makeover with the addition of oats and whole-wheat flour.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole-wheat flour

  • 1/2 cup quick oats

  • 2 tbsp granulated sugar

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 1/2 tsp baking soda

  • 1/8 tsp salt

  • 2 eggs

  • 1 cup buttermilk

  • 1 tbsp canola oil

  • maple syrup, for serving

  • assorted berries, for serving

Instructions

  • Stir flour with oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Whisk eggs with buttermilk and oil in a large bowl. Whisk in flour mixture. Set batter aside for 15 min.

  • Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-low. Pour 1/3 cup batter into pan. Cook until bubbles form on top of each pancake and edges begin to brown, 2 to 3 min. Using a wide spatula, flip and continue cooking until the bottoms of pancakes are golden, 1 to 2 more min. (Don’t press or pancakes will become tough.) Transfer to a plate.

Step-by-step pancake making

Oat-Whole Wheat Buttermilk PancakesPhoto, Erik Putz.

Step 1

Use a spoon to scoop flour into a measuring cup. Use a knife to scrape off excess, and don't pack the flour down or you'll end up with too much.

Oat-Whole Wheat Buttermilk PancakesPhoto, Erik Putz.

Step 2

Pour batter into a hot non- stick pan, 1/3 cup for each pancake. (Use a larger pan to cook several at once.)

Oat-Whole Wheat Buttermilk PancakesPhoto, Erik Putz.

Step 3

The pancake is ready to flip when it starts to bubble on top, and when the bottom is brown. Use your spatula to check.

Oat-Whole Wheat Buttermilk PancakesPhoto, Erik Putz.

Step 4

Use the widest spatula you have to ensure a smooth, bump-free flip in the pan.

Oat-Whole Wheat Buttermilk PancakesPhoto, Erik Putz.

Step 5

Resist the temptation to press down while cooking the other side: It'll compress the batter and make the pancake tough.


Kitchen Tip

  • Reduce cook time by using two non-stick pans at the same time.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 270, Protein 10g, Carbohydrates 38g, Fat 9g, Fibre 4g, Sodium 420mg.

More of our best pancake recipes.

Out of buttermilk? Here are five easy-to-make swaps to use instead.

