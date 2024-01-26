39
Photo, Erik Putz.
Buttermilk pancakes get a healthy makeover with the addition of oats and whole-wheat flour.
1 cup whole-wheat flour
1/2 cup quick oats
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/8 tsp salt
2 eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 tbsp canola oil
maple syrup, for serving
assorted berries, for serving
Stir flour with oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.
Whisk eggs with buttermilk and oil in a large bowl. Whisk in flour mixture. Set batter aside for 15 min.
Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-low. Pour 1/3 cup batter into pan. Cook until bubbles form on top of each pancake and edges begin to brown, 2 to 3 min. Using a wide spatula, flip and continue cooking until the bottoms of pancakes are golden, 1 to 2 more min. (Don’t press or pancakes will become tough.) Transfer to a plate.
Use a spoon to scoop flour into a measuring cup. Use a knife to scrape off excess, and don't pack the flour down or you'll end up with too much.
Pour batter into a hot non- stick pan, 1/3 cup for each pancake. (Use a larger pan to cook several at once.)
The pancake is ready to flip when it starts to bubble on top, and when the bottom is brown. Use your spatula to check.
Use the widest spatula you have to ensure a smooth, bump-free flip in the pan.
Resist the temptation to press down while cooking the other side: It'll compress the batter and make the pancake tough.
Calories 270, Protein 10g, Carbohydrates 38g, Fat 9g, Fibre 4g, Sodium 420mg.