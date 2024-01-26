Step-by-step pancake making

Photo, Erik Putz.

Step 1

Use a spoon to scoop flour into a measuring cup. Use a knife to scrape off excess, and don't pack the flour down or you'll end up with too much.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Step 2

Pour batter into a hot non- stick pan, 1/3 cup for each pancake. (Use a larger pan to cook several at once.)

Photo, Erik Putz.

Step 3

The pancake is ready to flip when it starts to bubble on top, and when the bottom is brown. Use your spatula to check.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Step 4

Use the widest spatula you have to ensure a smooth, bump-free flip in the pan.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Step 5

Resist the temptation to press down while cooking the other side: It'll compress the batter and make the pancake tough.





Kitchen Tip Reduce cook time by using two non-stick pans at the same time.





Nutrition (per serving ) Calories 270, Protein 10g, Carbohydrates 38g, Fat 9g, Fibre 4g, Sodium 420mg .

