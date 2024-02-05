18
(Photo: Erik Putz)
Cottage cheese adds lightness and protein to these low-sugar, whole wheat pancakes.
1 cup whole wheat flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
1 cup cottage cheese
4 eggs
1/3 cup milk
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 tsp canola oil
STIR flour with baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.
WHIRL cottage cheese in a food processor until smooth. Whirl in eggs, milk, sugar and vanilla. Whirl in flour mixture until just combined.
HEAT an extra-large non-stick frying pan over medium. Brush with oil. Scoop a scant 1/4 cup batter into pan for each pancake; 3 or 4 will fit in the pan. Cook until bottoms have set, 1 to 2 min. Flip and cook until golden brown, 1 to 2 more min. Reduce heat if pancakes are browning. Remove to a platter. Cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat.
Calories 94, Protein 6g, Carbohydrates 10g, Fat 33g, Fibre 1g, Sodium 162mg.