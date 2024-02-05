Advertisement

Protein-Packed Whole Wheat Pancakes

18

  • Prep Time20 mins
  • Total Time35 mins
  • Makes12 pancakes
Protein-Packed Whole Wheat Pancakes

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Chatelaine Triple Tested

Cottage cheese adds lightness and protein to these low-sugar, whole wheat pancakes.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour

  • 1/2 tsp baking powder

  • 1/4 tsp salt

  • 1 cup cottage cheese

  • 4 eggs

  • 1/3 cup milk

  • 2 tbsp granulated sugar

  • 1/2 tsp vanilla

  • 1 tsp canola oil

Instructions

  • STIR flour with baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

  • WHIRL cottage cheese in a food processor until smooth. Whirl in eggs, milk, sugar and vanilla. Whirl in flour mixture until just combined.

  • HEAT an extra-large non-stick frying pan over medium. Brush with oil. Scoop a scant 1/4 cup batter into pan for each pancake; 3 or 4 will fit in the pan. Cook until bottoms have set, 1 to 2 min. Flip and cook until golden brown, 1 to 2 more min. Reduce heat if pancakes are browning. Remove to a platter. Cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat.


Nutrition (per pancake)

Calories 94, Protein 6g, Carbohydrates 10g, Fat 33g, Fibre 1g, Sodium 162mg.

More of our best pancake recipes.

FILED UNDER:
Healthy Recipespancakesbreakfast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement