Recipes by Melanie Kwan. Produced by Sun Ngo. Photographed by Christie Vuong. Food Styling by Ashley Denton. Prop Styling by Christine Hanlon.
Shredded carrots and juicy orange chunks are mixed with a spice-infused dressing and nutty toasted sesame seeds in this easy slaw, which is inspired by North African flavours.
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
1/2 tsp pepper
1/2 tsp ground coriander
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 lemon, juiced
3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 orange
4 cups shredded carrots, about 2 large
1/2 cup mint leaves, torn
1 tsp salt
Combine sesame seeds, pepper, coriander and cinnamon in a small frying pan set over low. Toast until fragrant and sesame seeds start to pop, 2 to 3 min. Transfer to a small bowl. Stir in lemon juice and oil. Set aside to cool and allow the spices to infuse into the oil.
Meanwhile, slice peel from top and bottom of orange. Cut off and discard remaining peel, including white pith, so flesh is showing. Cut orange crosswise into 1⁄4-in.-thick slices and then into bite-sized pieces.
Toss orange with carrots, mint, salt and spiced oil in a large bowl. Serve immediately or refrigerate up to 3 hrs.
This recipe is part of a collection of savoury fruit salads created by recipe developer Melanie Kwan.