Four Ultra-Refreshing Fruit Salad Recipes—All With A Savoury Twist 

Recipes by Melanie Kwan. Produced by Sun Ngo. Photographed by Christie Vuong. Food Styling by Ashley Denton. Prop Styling by Christine Hanlon.
Fruit salad can be so much more than pale, squishy grapes, dyed red cherries and underripe melon. With some choice seasonal produce and a few savoury twists, this summer staple can elevate and brighten any weekday meal. Inspired by flavours from around the globe, these four salads feature fresh and addictive combinations that are anything but ordinary.
A quick, high-summer recipe that should be eaten as soon as it’s made, this salad makes a great side dish for a barbecue. Ice-cold watermelon is tossed with Korean dried chili flakes, fish sauce, garlic, scallions, ginger and lime juice for an instant sweet, sour, savoury and umami kimchi—no fermentation required. Get this watermelon kimchi recipe.
Dark sweet cherries, salty sun-dried olives, soaked walnuts and parsley are tossed with vinegar and oil for an intense combination that can top anything from creamy ricotta to pork tenderloin or make a unique addition to a charcuterie board. Get this cherry, olive and walnut salad recipe.
Shredded carrots and juicy orange chunks are mixed with a spice-infused dressing and nutty toasted sesame seeds in this easy slaw, which is inspired by North African flavours. Get this carrot slaw recipe.
This warm salad makes a simple and delicious side for steak or chicken. Roasting grapes concentrates their sugars, and when mixed with caramelized shallots, rosemary and a splash of vinegar, the pan juices make a vibrant dressing for greens. Get this grape and fennel salad recipe.
