Watermelon Kimchi

  • Prep Time10 mins
  • Total Time25 mins
  • Makes4 servings
Watermelon kimchi. (Recipes by Melanie Kwan. Produced by Sun Ngo. Photographed by Christie Vuong. Food Styling by Ashley Denton. Prop Styling by Christine Hanlon)

A quick, high-summer recipe that should be eaten as soon as it’s made, this salad makes a great side dish for a barbecue. Ice-cold watermelon is tossed with gochugaru (Korean dried chili flakes), fish sauce, garlic, scallions, ginger and lime juice for an instant sweet, sour, savoury and umami kimchi—no fermentation required.

Ingredients

  • 500 g seedless watermelon

  • 2 tbsp gochugaru

  • 2 tsp fish sauce

  • 1/4 tsp salt

  • 1 lime, juiced

  • 1 green onion, thinly sliced

  • 1 garlic clove, grated

  • 1 tsp grated ginger

  • 1 cup shredded or matchstick-cut cucumber

Instructions

  • Remove watermelon rind and cut flesh into 1-in. cubes. Place in a large bowl and freeze for 15 min. (Or refrigerate until chilled.)

  • Just before serving, combine gochugaru with fish sauce and salt in another large bowl. Stir in lime juice, green onion, garlic and ginger until a bright red paste forms. Add watermelon and cucumber. Toss until well coated. Serve immediately.

This recipe is part of a collection of savoury fruit salads created by recipe developer Melanie Kwan.

