Recipes by Melanie Kwan. Produced by Sun Ngo. Photographed by Christie Vuong. Food Styling by Ashley Denton. Prop Styling by Christine Hanlon.
Dark sweet cherries, salty sun-dried olives, soaked walnuts and parsley are tossed with vinegar and oil for an intense combination that can top anything from creamy ricotta to pork tenderloin or make a unique addition to a charcuterie board.
1/2 cup raw walnut halves
1/4 tsp salt
1/3 cup sun-dried black olives, pitted and finely chopped
2 tbsp red-wine vinegar or rice vinegar
454 g fresh cherries, pitted and halved
1/2 cup chopped parsley
3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Boil a kettle of water. Combine walnuts with salt in a medium bowl. Pour over enough boiling water to cover nuts by 1 in. Stir to dissolve salt. Set aside until cool, then refrigerate for at least 3 hrs, preferably overnight.
Rinse walnuts in cold water, then roughly chop into large pieces.
Combine olives with vinegar in a large bowl. Season with pepper. Add cherries, parsley, oil and walnuts. Toss until well coated. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 min. Serve.
Kitchen tip Soaking the walnuts turns bitter nuts into a completely different food—almost like a pickle, minus the sour bite—so don’t be tempted to skip this step.
This recipe is part of a collection of savoury fruit salads created by recipe developer Melanie Kwan.