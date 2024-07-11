4
Recipes by Melanie Kwan. Produced by Sun Ngo. Photographed by Christie Vuong. Food Styling by Ashley Denton. Prop Styling by Christine Hanlon.
This warm salad makes a simple and delicious side for steak or chicken. Roasting grapes concentrates their sugars, and when mixed with caramelized shallots, rosemary and a splash of vinegar, the pan juices make a vibrant dressing for greens.
1 large fennel bulb
2 cups seedless red grapes
1 large shallot, sliced
2 rosemary sprigs
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 1⁄2 tbsp red wine vinegar
Radicchio leaves or arugula
Shaved parmesan
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Cut off long stalks from fennel, then cut them in half lengthwise. Cut bulb in half crosswise, then into 1⁄4-in.-thick wedges. Combine fennel with grapes, shallot and rosemary on prepared sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat, then spread into a single layer.
Roast, stirring halfway, until shallot and fennel are browned and some grapes have burst, 30 to 40 min. Drizzle vinegar overtop. Set aside to cool slightly.
Arrange radicchio on a serving platter. Top with fennel mixture (and any juices) and parmesan. Serve immediately.
This recipe is part of a collection of savoury fruit salads created by recipe developer Melanie Kwan.