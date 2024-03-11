2
You know that spring has arrived when rhubarb starts popping up at the market or in your garden patch. This easy dessert from recipe developer Haley Polinsky, with its heady vanilla and rosemary bite, is a show-stopping way to celebrate it.
454 g rhubarb, cut into 1-in. pieces
1/3 cup dry white wine
1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp granulated sugar, divided
3 rosemary sprigs, divided
1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped out
1 tbsp unsalted butter
1/4 cup pistachio nuts, chopped
Pinch of salt
1 1⁄4 cups labneh
Olive oil (optional)
Flaked sea salt (optional)
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 350F.
Stir rhubarb with wine, 1⁄4 cup sugar, 1 rosemary sprig, vanilla bean and seeds in an 8 x 8-in. glass baking dish.
Roast until rhubarb is tender and juicy, 30 to 35 min. Set aside to cool, discarding rosemary and vanilla pod.
Melt butter in a pan over medium. Add pistachios, salt, remaining 2 tbsp sugar and leaves from 1 rosemary sprig. Cook, stirring, until sugar is caramelized, 3 to 4 min. Cool on a parchment-lined plate.
Spread labneh over a serving plate, then top with roasted rhubarb, sugared pistachios and leaves from remaining rosemary sprig. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with flaked sea salt, if desired.