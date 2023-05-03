8 Easier-Than-They-Look Recipes For A Mother's Day Bagel Brunch

This Mother’s Day, why not celebrate with a deceptively simple brunch bar? Make your own bagels, cure your own gravlax, crack open a few jars of pickled things and, of course, feast on cake.

Planning a celebratory bagel brunch? Combine homemade and store-bought elements to up the abundance factor while cutting down on cooking time. Showstoppers such as beet-cured gravlax and a palm-heart take on whitefish salad are rounded out with brined capers, roasted red peppers and marinated anchovies—all tinned or jarred, and equally delicious.

Easy Homemade Bagels

Here’s a foolproof way to BYOB—bake your own bagels—with one simple dough hack. Get this easy homemade bagels recipe.

Beet-Cured Salmon Gravlax

Looking for a great, make-ahead brunch classic to wow your guests? Give beet-cured salmon gravlax a try. Get this beet-cured salmon gravlax recipe.

Smoked Whitefish Salad

Ready in just ten minutes, this six-ingredient smoked whitefish salad can be enjoyed with crackers, fresh greens, or your homemade bagels. Get this smoked whitefish salad recipe.

Hearts of Palm Vegan “Whitefish” Salad

Hearts of palm taste a little like artichokes and are high in fibre. When chopped or shredded finely, they make a great textural substitute for fish. Get this hearts of palm vegan “whitefish” salad recipe.

Cashew “Cream Cheese”

Homemade, vegan, and extremely easy to make, this dairy-free cream cheese checks all our boxes. Get this cashew cream cheese recipe.

Pickled Red Onions

Refreshing and versatile, pickled red onions are an easy way to bring instant brightness and texture to any dish. Get this pickled red onions recipe.

Hard Cider Mimosa

Bubbly and refreshing, let these mimosas take you from brunch hour to happy hour. Get this hard cider mimosa recipe.

Jam Swirl Mini Cheesecakes

No celebration is complete without cake. End your mother’s day bagel brunch on a sweet note with these jam-infused cheesecake cups. Get this jam swirl mini cheesecakes recipe.