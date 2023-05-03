Recipe Collections

8 Easier-Than-They-Look Recipes For A Mother's Day Bagel Brunch

This Mother’s Day, why not celebrate with a deceptively simple brunch bar? Make your own bagels, cure your own gravlax, crack open a few jars of pickled things and, of course, feast on cake.

Irene Ngo Updated

Several brunch dishes laid out on a pink tablecloth for a mother's day bagel brunch celebration

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Planning a celebratory bagel brunch? Combine homemade and store-bought elements to up the abundance factor while cutting down on cooking time. Showstoppers such as beet-cured gravlax and a palm-heart take on whitefish salad are rounded out with brined capers, roasted red peppers and marinated anchovies—all tinned or jarred, and equally delicious.

Related: Our Best-Ever Brunch Recipes

Easy Homemade Bagels

Here’s a foolproof way to BYOB—bake your own bagels—with one simple dough hack. Get this easy homemade bagels recipe.

A photo of a person's hands covering homemade bagel in a mixture of sesame and poppy seeds

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Beet-Cured Salmon Gravlax

Looking for a great, make-ahead brunch classic to wow your guests? Give beet-cured salmon gravlax a try. Get this beet-cured salmon gravlax recipe.

Beet-cured salmon gravlax served on a golden plate as a part of a mother's day brunch spread

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Smoked Whitefish Salad

Ready in just ten minutes, this six-ingredient smoked whitefish salad can be enjoyed with crackers, fresh greens, or your homemade bagels. Get this smoked whitefish salad recipe.

A bowl of smoked whitefish salad with a brass serving spoon, served atop a pink lace tablecloth

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Hearts of Palm Vegan “Whitefish” Salad

Hearts of palm taste a little like artichokes and are high in fibre. When chopped or shredded finely, they make a great textural substitute for fish. Get this hearts of palm vegan “whitefish” salad recipe.

A serving tray with Hearts of Palm "whitefish" salad served atop a pink lace tablecloth

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Cashew “Cream Cheese”

Homemade, vegan, and extremely easy to make, this dairy-free cream cheese checks all our boxes. Get this cashew cream cheese recipe.

A bowl of cashew "cream cheese" served atop a pink lace tablecloth

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Pickled Red Onions

Refreshing and versatile, pickled red onions are an easy way to bring instant brightness and texture to any dish. Get this pickled red onions recipe.

Pickled red onions served on a white platter atop a pink tablecloth

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Hard Cider Mimosa

Bubbly and refreshing, let these mimosas take you from brunch hour to happy hour. Get this hard cider mimosa recipe.

Five glasses of hard cider mimosa served on a table alongside a pitcher and bruch pastries

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Jam Swirl Mini Cheesecakes

No celebration is complete without cake. End your mother’s day bagel brunch on a sweet note with these jam-infused cheesecake cups. Get this jam swirl mini cheesecakes recipe.

Several jam swirl mini cheesecakes on a serving dish laid on top of a pink lace tablecloth

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: