Advertisement

Kimchi, Egg and Avocado Sandwich

0

  • Prep Time10 mins
  • Total Time15 mins
  • Makes1 serving
Kimchi, Egg and Avocado Sandwich

Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.

If you haven’t tried kimchi paired with scrambled eggs, you’re in for a treat. The creaminess of the soft scramble goes so well with the spiciness and umami flavour of the kimchi. With this sandwich, you get texture and vibrancy in every single bite—and a filling, protein-packed lunch to boot.—Diala Canel

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 tbsp 35% cream or milk

  • Pinch of sea salt

  • 1/2 tsp vegetable or neutral oil

  • 1 brioche bun, halved

  • 1/2 avocado, thinly sliced

  • 3 tbsp kimchi

Instructions

  • Beat eggs with cream and salt in a medium bowl. Season with pepper.

  • Heat a medium frying pan over medium. Add oil, then egg mixture. Cook, stirring, until scrambled, 2 to 4 min. Set aside.

  • Toast brioche. Sandwich buns with avocado, eggs and kimchi.

FILED UNDER:
RecipeslunchEditor's Picks
Advertisement
Advertisement