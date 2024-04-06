0
Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.
If you haven’t tried kimchi paired with scrambled eggs, you’re in for a treat. The creaminess of the soft scramble goes so well with the spiciness and umami flavour of the kimchi. With this sandwich, you get texture and vibrancy in every single bite—and a filling, protein-packed lunch to boot.—Diala Canel
2 large eggs
1 tbsp 35% cream or milk
Pinch of sea salt
1/2 tsp vegetable or neutral oil
1 brioche bun, halved
1/2 avocado, thinly sliced
3 tbsp kimchi
Beat eggs with cream and salt in a medium bowl. Season with pepper.
Heat a medium frying pan over medium. Add oil, then egg mixture. Cook, stirring, until scrambled, 2 to 4 min. Set aside.
Toast brioche. Sandwich buns with avocado, eggs and kimchi.