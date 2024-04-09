4 Powerhouse Vegetarian Sandwiches To Amp Up Lunch

Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.
Building a vegetarian sandwich is beautifully simple, and the best ones are often made with what you already have at home. Leftover eggplant? Perfect in a baguette with dill, labneh and pickled red onions. Grilled veggies? Add some cheese and pesto. You can enjoy these sandwiches with soup or salad, but they also stand deliciously on their own.
The amount of veg in this recipe is just a guide. Roast as many of your favourite vegetables as you like on Sunday, and you'll have the base for a week’s worth of sandwiches. Get the recipe for this roasted vegetable sandwich.
Travelling in Rome made me fall in love with burrata, especially when it’s dressed simply with good olive oil and a bit of salt and pepper. I like adding roasted vine-ripened tomatoes and placing it all on a thick slice of crusty sourdough. Get the recipe for roasted tomato and burrata tartine.
With this sandwich, you get texture and vibrancy in every single bite—and a filling, protein-packed lunch to boot. Get the recipe for kimchi, egg and avocado sandwich.
I love a good open-faced sandwich for lunch or dinner, and this mushroom tartine is by far one of my favourites. It’s simple to make, but the flavour of all the mushrooms together is so complex and rich. Get the recipe for mushroom and ricotta tartine.
