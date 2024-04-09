0
Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.
Travelling in Rome made me fall in love with burrata, especially when it’s dressed simply with good olive oil and a bit of salt and pepper. I like adding roasted vine-ripened tomatoes and placing it all on a thick slice of crusty sourdough. Perfect for lunch under the sun.—Diala Canelo
3 small vine-ripened tomatoes, halved
1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp dried oregano
Pinch of salt
1 slice sourdough bread
1/2 garlic clove
1 small burrata, halved
4 to 6 small basil leaves
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 400F.
Arrange tomatoes cut-side up on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tbsp oil, then sprinkle with oregano and salt. Season with pepper. Roast for 10 min. Set aside.
Toast bread, then rub cut side of garlic clove over bread. Top with burrata, roasted tomatoes and basil. Drizzle with more oil, if desired.
No vine tomatoes? Any small variety will do!