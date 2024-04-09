Advertisement

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich with Pesto and Mozzarella

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time30 mins
  • Makes1 serving
Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.

The amount of veg in this recipe is just a guide. Roast as many of your favourite vegetables as you like on Sunday, and you'll have the base for a week’s worth of sandwiches. Topped with pesto and creamy mozzarella, they make for a hearty and refreshing filling that has been on heavy rotation at my home lately.—Diala Canelo

  • 1/2 medium Italian eggplant

  • 1/2 red bell pepper

  • 1/2 orange bell pepper

  • 1/2 medium zucchini, sliced thinly into rounds

  • 1 1⁄2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

  • Pinch of sea salt

  • 2 slices sourdough bread

  • 2 tbsp pesto

  • 1 small ball fresh mozzarella, sliced

Instructions

  • Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 400F.

  • Cut eggplant lengthwise into 3 to 4 thin slices. Arrange on a baking sheet along with bell peppers and zucchini. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Season with pepper.

  • Roast, flipping vegetables halfway, until golden, 12 to 14 min. (Peppers may take longer to brown.)

  • Toast bread, then spread pesto over each slice. Sandwich slices with roasted peppers, mozzarella, zucchini and eggplant. Cut in half.

