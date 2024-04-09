Roasted Vegetable Sandwich with Pesto and Mozzarella

0
Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.
The amount of veg in this recipe is just a guide. Roast as many of your favourite vegetables as you like on Sunday, and you'll have the base for a week’s worth of sandwiches. Topped with pesto and creamy mozzarella, they make for a hearty and refreshing filling that has been on heavy rotation at my home lately.—Diala Canelo
1/2 medium Italian eggplant
1/2 red bell pepper
1/2 orange bell pepper
1/2 medium zucchini, sliced thinly into rounds
1 1⁄2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Pinch of sea salt
2 slices sourdough bread
2 tbsp pesto
1 small ball fresh mozzarella, sliced
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 400F.
Cut eggplant lengthwise into 3 to 4 thin slices. Arrange on a baking sheet along with bell peppers and zucchini. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Season with pepper.
Roast, flipping vegetables halfway, until golden, 12 to 14 min. (Peppers may take longer to brown.)
Toast bread, then spread pesto over each slice. Sandwich slices with roasted peppers, mozzarella, zucchini and eggplant. Cut in half.