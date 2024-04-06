0
I love a good open-faced sandwich for lunch or dinner, and this mushroom tartine is by far one of my favourites. It’s simple to make, but the flavour of all the mushrooms together is so complex and rich. Adding the creamy ricotta makes it a great appetizer as well—double or triple the recipe and cut into finger-food portions.—Diala Canelo
1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 1⁄2 cups mixed mushrooms (shiitake, beech, cremini, oyster), sliced
1/2 tsp sea salt, divided
3 tbsp ricotta cheese
1 slice sourdough bread
Heat a large frying pan over medium. Add oil, then mushrooms and 1⁄4 tsp salt. Season with pepper. Cook, stirring once halfway, until mushrooms are golden, 4 to 5 min.
Stir ricotta with remaining 1⁄4 tsp salt in a small bowl.
Toast bread, then spread ricotta overtop. Top with mushrooms and more olive (or truffle) oil, if desired.