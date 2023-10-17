Get your spoons ready, because this collection of our best soup recipes is full of irresistible favourites. We’re filling our bowls with everything from homemade tomato soup (with grilled cheese croutons!), to chunky chorizo and hearty Mexican-lentil soup, and we’ll be going back for seconds every time.

Gallery Our best-ever soup recipes (Photo: Roberto Caruso)n Thai Sweet Potato Red Curry Soup Sweet potatoes, leeks, carrots and coconut milk are just a few of the base ingredients making up this cozy and colourful Thai soup. Get our Thai sweet potato red curry soup recipe.

Tip: If you prefer to freestyle with your soups — that’s great, too! Here’s our formula for what you need to make vegetable soup, without following a recipe.