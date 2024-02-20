13 Tips For Making The Best-Ever Homemade Soup

When making noodle soups, do not cook the noodles separately. Add noodles as the final addition, and cook until tender, allowing the noodles to absorb some flavour. Noodles that are cooked separately will lack taste bland and break down when added. But: If you plan on freezing your soup, don’t add the noodles. Instead add them once it has been thawed and brought back to a boil. The noodles will taste much fresher this way.