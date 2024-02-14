15 Of Our Best Chicken Soup Recipes

Spicy Mexican chicken soup

This Mexican chicken soup has a little kick of spice to help you warm up on chilly evenings. Get this spicy Mexican chicken soup recipe.

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Classic chicken noodle soup

The ultimate comfort food for the winter months, this cozy classic will warm you up in no time. Get this classic chicken noodle soup recipe.

Photo, Sian Richards.

Chicken mulligatawny soup

What Is Mulligatawny? It’s a curry-flavoured chicken soup that comes from the Tamil words for pepper and water. Get this chicken mullgatawny soup recipe.

Photo John Cullen.

Chicken miso noodle soup

Ready in just 25 minutes, this Japanese-inspired recipe is full of noodles — a must-have for cozy chicken soup. Get this Chicken miso noodle soup recipe.

Photo: George Whiteside.

French country chicken soup

This makes a big batch of comforting soup. Enjoy a bowl now, then tuck the rest in the freezer for a soothing homemade supper down the road. Get this French country chicken soup recipe.

Chicken soup with dumplings and dill

Surprise your taste buds with this modern take on an old classic. Just add dill and dumplings! Get this chicken soup with dumplings and dill recipe.