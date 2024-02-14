Advertisement
15 Of Our Best Chicken Soup Recipes

Sweater weather may be back with a vengeance, but it's nothing a steamy bowl of hot soup can't handle.
By Chatelaine
February 14, 2024
Chicken soup is the ultimate antidote to cold and flu season, chilly temperatures and early sunsets. Tonight, why not bake up a batch of fresh and flaky biscuits, soft garlic bread rolls or puff pastry cheese straws, and ladle out steamy bowls of the season's most comforting dish? Find all the chicken soup recipes you need, below:

Best chicken soup recipes

Lemony chicken soup with dill

Dress up your chicken soup with fresh herbs, cubed carrots and orzo. Get this lemony chicken soup with dill recipe.

A white bowl of avgolemono soup, with chicken slices, shredded carrot and dill.Photo by Roberto Caruso.

Udon noodle soup

This noodle soup is pure comfort on a wintry day. Add kale, mushrooms and kimchi for a healthy boost and the perfect hint of spice. Get this udon noodle soup recipe.

A bowl of udon noodle soup with sliced fish cake, hard-boiled egg, noritake and scallions.Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Quick chicken posole

Bonus: This fast and easy soup makes enough for lunch tomorrow (of dinner, if you don’t mind leftovers!). Serve with cilantro, queso fresco, tortilla strips, radish and avocado on the side. Get this quick chicken posole recipe.

chicken posole with a can of beans, radishes and diced tomatoesPhoto, Roberto Caruso.

Matzo ball soup

Pull up your sleeves, and get hands-on with dinner tonight! Rolled matzo balls are the star of this chicken and dumpling soup, bringing cozy comfort to your mid-week meal. Get this matzo ball soup recipe.

a wide, shallow bowl of matzoh ball soup with sliced carrots, shredded chicken sliced celeryPhoto by Roberto Caruso.

Classic tom yum soup with chicken and shrimp

This Thai soup is a delicious blend of ingredients that band together to create a haute (and easily made) chicken soup you can wow family and friends with. Get this classic tom yum soup with chicken and shrimp recipe.

A bowl of Classic tom yum soup with chicken and shrimp on a black plate beside a squeezed limePhoto by John Cullen.

Tomato, chicken and rice soup

It doesn’t get more classic than this (unless there were noodles involved). Get this tomato, chicken and rice recipe.

Two bowls of tomato, chicken and rice soup.

Spicy Mexican chicken soup

This Mexican chicken soup has a little kick of spice to help you warm up on chilly evenings. Get this spicy Mexican chicken soup recipe.

A bowl of red broth chicken soup with chunks of zucchini, sliced chicken and beans.Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Classic chicken noodle soup

The ultimate comfort food for the winter months, this cozy classic will warm you up in no time. Get this classic chicken noodle soup recipe.

Chicken soup with vegetables and noodles mix in a bowl.Photo, Sian Richards. 

Chicken mulligatawny soup

What Is Mulligatawny? It’s a curry-flavoured chicken soup that comes from the Tamil words for pepper and water. Get this chicken mullgatawny soup recipe.

Chicken mulligatawny soupPhoto John Cullen.

Chicken miso noodle soup

Ready in just 25 minutes, this Japanese-inspired recipe is full of noodles — a must-have for cozy chicken soup. Get this Chicken miso noodle soup recipe.

15 Of Our Best Chicken Soup RecipesPhoto: George Whiteside.

French country chicken soup

This makes a big batch of comforting soup. Enjoy a bowl now, then tuck the rest in the freezer for a soothing homemade supper down the road. Get this French country chicken soup recipe.

Chicken soup with dumplings and dill

Surprise your taste buds with this modern take on an old classic. Just add dill and dumplings! Get this chicken soup with dumplings and dill recipe.

Chicken soup with dumplings and dillPhoto, Sian Richards. 

Cilantro-lime chicken soup

Garnished with lime wedges and tortilla, every spoonful of soup is loaded with chunky vegetables and shredded chicken. Get this cilantro-lime chicken soup recipe.

Cilantro-lime-chicken-soup-0-lPhoto, Michael Graydon.

Madras chicken soup

No matter the influence — here we’ve taken inspiration from Indian spices — chicken soup is always comforting. We’ve added rice and a sweet potato to make this a hearty one-dish meal. Get this madras chicken soup recipe.

No matter the influence — here we’ve gone Indian — chicken soup is always comforting. We’ve added rice and a sweet potato to make this a hearty one-dish meal.Photo, Yvonne Duivenvoorden.

Mexican-style chicken soup

Feistier — and faster — than most chicken soups, this south-of-the-border inspired number is chock full of sweet corn and spicy jalapeños. Get this Mexican-style chicken soup recipe.

Feistier - and faster - than most chicken soups, this south-of-the-border inspired number is chock full of sweet corn and spicy jalapenos.Photo, Yvonne Duivenvoorden.

Watch: How to make cheddar and onion buttermilk biscuits

