Chicken soup with dumplings and dill. Photo, Sian Richards.
Surprise your taste buds with this modern take on an old classic. Just add dill and dumplings!
9 cups Butcher's Chicken Broth, recipe link below
2 skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
2 celery stalks, diced with leaves, about 1 cup
1 large carrots, diced, about 1 cup
1 large yellow onion, diced, about 1 cup
1/4 cup chopped dill
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 tsp salt
1 egg
1/2 cup milk, at room temperature
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
1/2 tsp salt
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
WHISK egg in a large bowl. Whisk in milk, butter and salt. Gradually add flour and whisk until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until batter is cold, 45 min to 1 hour.
BOIL Butcher's broth in a large pot. Add chicken, celery, carrot, onion, dill, garlic and salt. Return to a boil, then reduce heat to medium. Gently boil until vegetables are tender and chicken is cooked through, 8 to 10 min.
SCOOP batter into 20 portions. Add to simmering soup and cook until all dumplings float to the top, 5 to 7 min. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with more dill, if desired.
Calories 535, Protein 37g, Carbohydrates 44g, Fat 22g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 1217mg.
