Chicken soup with dill and dumplings

57

  • Prep Time20 mins
  • Total Time1 hr 30 mins
*PLUS Serves: 4
Chicken soup with dill and dumplings

Chicken soup with dumplings and dill. Photo, Sian Richards.

Chatelaine Triple Tested

Surprise your taste buds with this modern take on an old classic. Just add dill and dumplings!

Ingredients

  • 9 cups Butcher's Chicken Broth, recipe link below

  • 2 skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • 2 celery stalks, diced with leaves, about 1 cup

  • 1 large carrots, diced, about 1 cup

  • 1 large yellow onion, diced, about 1 cup

  • 1/4 cup chopped dill

  • 1 garlic clove, minced

  • 1/4 tsp salt

Dumplings

  • 1 egg

  • 1/2 cup milk, at room temperature

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

  • 1/2 tsp salt

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Instructions

  • WHISK egg in a large bowl. Whisk in milk, butter and salt. Gradually add flour and whisk until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until batter is cold, 45 min to 1 hour.

  • BOIL Butcher's broth in a large pot. Add chicken, celery, carrot, onion, dill, garlic and salt. Return to a boil, then reduce heat to medium. Gently boil until vegetables are tender and chicken is cooked through, 8 to 10 min.

  • SCOOP batter into 20 portions. Add to simmering soup and cook until all dumplings float to the top, 5 to 7 min. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with more dill, if desired.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 535, Protein 37g, Carbohydrates 44g, Fat 22g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 1217mg.

Suggestion: Get our recipe for Butcher's Chicken Broth here.

Find more of our best chicken soup recipes in this delicious collection.

FILED UNDER:
DinnerdumplingsSoupsstovetop
