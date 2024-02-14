Tomato, rice and chicken soup

0
6 1/4 cups leftover chicken, (mixture remaining from Chicken Cacciatore) link below
2 cups low sodium chicken broth
2 cups water
1/3 cup long-grain rice
2 tbsp tomato paste
3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
COMBINE chicken mixture (from Chicken Cacciatore) with low-sodium chicken broth and water, rice and tomato paste in a large pot and set over medium-high. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender, 20 to 25 min. Sprinkle with parsley.
Pro Tip: Chicken broth, tomato paste and rice are all pantry ingredients that can turn almost any meaty leftovers into a flavourful soup.
Calories 327, Protein 32g, Carbohydrates 28g, Fat 10g, Fibre 4g, Sodium 978mg.
Excellent source of Vitamin C.
