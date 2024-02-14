Advertisement

Tomato, rice and chicken soup

0

  • Total Time30 mins
  • Makes4 servings
Tomato, rice and chicken soup
Chatelaine Triple Tested

Ingredients

  • 6 1/4 cups leftover chicken, (mixture remaining from Chicken Cacciatore) link below

  • 2 cups low sodium chicken broth

  • 2 cups water

  • 1/3 cup long-grain rice

  • 2 tbsp tomato paste

  • 3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

  • COMBINE chicken mixture (from Chicken Cacciatore) with low-sodium chicken broth and water, rice and tomato paste in a large pot and set over medium-high. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender, 20 to 25 min. Sprinkle with parsley.

  • Pro Tip: Chicken broth, tomato paste and rice are all pantry ingredients that can turn almost any meaty leftovers into a flavourful soup.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 327, Protein 32g, Carbohydrates 28g, Fat 10g, Fibre 4g, Sodium 978mg.
Excellent source of Vitamin C.

Find more of our best chicken soup recipes in this delicious collection.

FILED UNDER:
gluten freeSoupsstovetop
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement