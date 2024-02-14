332
(Photography by John Cullen; food styling by Ashley Denton; prop styling by Martine Blackhurst)
This classic Thai hot and sour soup combines chicken, shrimp and creamy coconut milk for a warming, aromatic burst of flavour.
900-mL carton chicken broth
400-mL can regular coconut milk
1/2 tsp granulated sugar
1 tsp hot chili-garlic sauce
2 to 3 leaves makrut-lime leaf
1 skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into thin bite-sized strips
227-g pkg sliced mushrooms, or 90-g pkg enoki mushrooms
1 ripe tomato, chopped
1/2 454-g pkg medium shrimp, peeled
2 tbsp lime juice
2 tbsp fish sauce
1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
Pour broth and coconut milk into a large saucepan and set over medium. Whisk in sugar and chili-garlic sauce. Add lime leaves. Cover and bring to a boil.
Add chicken, mushrooms, tomato and shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through, about 5 min. (If using enoki mushrooms, stir in with cilantro at the end of cooking.)
Stir lime juice, fish sauce and cilantro into soup. Soup will keep well, covered and refrigerated, up to 1 day.
Calories 228, Protein 17g, Carbohydrates 7g, Fat 17g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 1245mg.
Can’t find lime leaves? Substitute 1/2 tsp lime zest.
