Classic Tom Yum Soup With Chicken And Shrimp

332

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time15 mins
  • Makes6 Servings
*PLUS Cooking time: 15 minutes
(Photography by John Cullen; food styling by Ashley Denton; prop styling by Martine Blackhurst)

Chatelaine Triple Tested

This classic Thai hot and sour soup combines chicken, shrimp and creamy coconut milk for a warming, aromatic burst of flavour.

Ingredients

  • 900-mL carton chicken broth

  • 400-mL can regular coconut milk

  • 1/2 tsp granulated sugar

  • 1 tsp hot chili-garlic sauce

  • 2 to 3 leaves makrut-lime leaf

  • 1 skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into thin bite-sized strips

  • 227-g pkg sliced mushrooms, or 90-g pkg enoki mushrooms

  • 1 ripe tomato, chopped

  • 1/2 454-g pkg medium shrimp, peeled

  • 2 tbsp lime juice

  • 2 tbsp fish sauce

  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro

Instructions

  • Pour broth and coconut milk into a large saucepan and set over medium. Whisk in sugar and chili-garlic sauce. Add lime leaves. Cover and bring to a boil.

  • Add chicken, mushrooms, tomato and shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through, about 5 min. (If using enoki mushrooms, stir in with cilantro at the end of cooking.)

  • Stir lime juice, fish sauce and cilantro into soup. Soup will keep well, covered and refrigerated, up to 1 day.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 228, Protein 17g, Carbohydrates 7g, Fat 17g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 1245mg.

Makrut-lime leaf substitute

Can’t find lime leaves? Substitute 1/2 tsp lime zest.

