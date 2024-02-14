20
Photo by Roberto Caruso.
Pull up your sleeves, and get hands-on with dinner tonight! Rolled matzo balls are the star of this chicken and dumpling soup, bringing cozy comfort to your mid-week meal.
3 eggs
1/4 cup water
3 tbsp canola oil
3/4 cup sodium free matzo meal
2 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
fresh pepper
2 carrots
2 parsnips
2 celery stalks
2 900-mL cartons no-salt chicken broth
1 skinless, boneless chicken breast
WHISK eggs with water and canola oil in a large bowl. Stir in sodium-free matzo meal, 1 tbsp fresh dill, baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt. Season with fresh pepper. Cover and refrigerate 20 min.
CHOP carrots, parsnips and celery stalks into 1/4-in. pieces. Add to a large pot. Add no-salt chicken broth and 1/2 tsp salt. Set over high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, until vegetables are tender, about 10 min. Remove vegetables from broth using a slotted spoon and reserve.
CHOP chicken breast into 1-in. pieces. With wet hands, roll heaping tablespoons of matzo mixture into balls. There should be at least 8. Drop matzo balls, then chicken into broth. Simmer, covered, until matzo balls and chicken are cooked through, 5 to 7 min. Return vegetables to broth. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped fresh dill.
Calories 413, Protein 30g, Carbohydrates 38g, Fat 16g, Fibre 5g, Sodium 1600mg.
Excellent source of vitamin B6.
Matzo ball soup Pair it with: A “Homegrown” riesling. Over my years as a sommelier I’ve found this soup a challenge to match, but I’ve recently discovered that an off-dry riesling is often your best friend in challenging pairing situations. The bouquet is honeycomb, blossoms and white peach. Our pick: Megalomaniac Homegrown Riesling, Ontario, $17.