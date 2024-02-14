Quick chicken posole

1
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
3 tbsp olive oil, divided
1 onion, thinly sliced
1 jalapeño, seeded, thinly sliced (optional)
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp cumin seeds, crushed (see Kitchen Tip)
900 mL low-sodium chicken broth
454 g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, halved crosswise
796-mL can diced tomatoes
1 cup canned hominy or navy beans, drained and rinsed
2 tbsp lime juice
cilantro, (optional)
queso fresco cheese, (optional)
sliced radishes, (optional)
strips of tortilla, (optional)
diced avocado, (optional)
HEAT 1 tbsp oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until softened, 4 min. Add jalapeno, garlic and cumin and cook, stirring, for 2 min. Add broth and chicken and bring to a simmer. Poach chicken, turning a few times, until no longer pink inside, 10 min.
REMOVE chicken to a plate and shred with 2 forks. Skim broth and discard any scum with spoon.
STIR tomatoes, hominy and chicken into broth and cook until heated through, 4 min. Stir in lime juice and remaining 2 tbsp oil. Serve with cilantro, queso fresco, tortilla strips, radish and avocado on the side.
Calories 140, Protein 14g, Carbohydrates 10g, Fat 5g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 498mg.
Excellent source of folate.
Kitchen Tip: Place cumin seeds on cutting board and crush with bottom of small saucepan or frying pan.
Kitchen Tip: This recipe makes enough for a second dinner or the best bag lunch.
