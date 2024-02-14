Advertisement

Quick chicken posole

1

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time35 mins
  • Makes6 to 8 servings
Quick chicken posole

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Chatelaine Triple Tested

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil, divided

  • 1 onion, thinly sliced

  • 1 jalapeño, seeded, thinly sliced (optional)

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 tsp cumin seeds, crushed (see Kitchen Tip)

  • 900 mL low-sodium chicken broth

  • 454 g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, halved crosswise

  • 796-mL can diced tomatoes

  • 1 cup canned hominy or navy beans, drained and rinsed

  • 2 tbsp lime juice

  • cilantro, (optional)

  • queso fresco cheese, (optional)

  • sliced radishes, (optional)

  • strips of tortilla, (optional)

  • diced avocado, (optional)

Instructions

  • HEAT 1 tbsp oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until softened, 4 min. Add jalapeno, garlic and cumin and cook, stirring, for 2 min. Add broth and chicken and bring to a simmer. Poach chicken, turning a few times, until no longer pink inside, 10 min.

  • REMOVE chicken to a plate and shred with 2 forks. Skim broth and discard any scum with spoon.

  • STIR tomatoes, hominy and chicken into broth and cook until heated through, 4 min. Stir in lime juice and remaining 2 tbsp oil. Serve with cilantro, queso fresco, tortilla strips, radish and avocado on the side.


How to spatchcock a chicken


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 140, Protein 14g, Carbohydrates 10g, Fat 5g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 498mg.
Excellent source of folate.

Kitchen Tip: Place cumin seeds on cutting board and crush with bottom of small saucepan or frying pan.

Kitchen Tip: This recipe makes enough for a second dinner or the best bag lunch.

Find more of our best chicken soup recipes in this delicious collection.

FILED UNDER:
springMexicanSoupsStewsstovetop
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement