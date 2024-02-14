16
Perfect for the early days of spring, this zesty soup has a little kick of spice to help you warm up on cool evenings.
1 tsp olive oil
1 small onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tsp tomato paste
1 tsp chili powder
900-mL carton no-salt chicken broth
1/4 tsp salt
2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
2 cups canned tomatillos, chopped
2 cups frozen corn kernels
2 to 3 tbsp pickled jalapenos, finely diced
1 avocado, chopped
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
HEAT olive oil in a pot over medium-high. Add onion and garlic cloves. Cook until onion softens, 2 to 3 min. Stir in tomato paste and chili powder. Cook 1 min. Pour in no-salt chicken broth and salt. Add chicken breasts. Boil, covered, until chicken is cooked through, 6 to 8 min. Transfer chicken to a cutting board to cool slightly.
ADD canned tomatoes, frozen corn and jalapenos to soup. Reduce heat to medium. Gently boil 5 min. Using 2 forks, shred chicken, then stir into soup. Ladle into 4 bowls and top with avocado and cilantro.
Calories 308, Protein 26g, Carbohydrates 29g, Fat 11g, Fibre 7g, Sodium 1222mg.
Excellent source of Vitamin B6.
