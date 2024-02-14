HEAT olive oil in a pot over medium-high. Add onion and garlic cloves. Cook until onion softens, 2 to 3 min. Stir in tomato paste and chili powder. Cook 1 min. Pour in no-salt chicken broth and salt. Add chicken breasts. Boil, covered, until chicken is cooked through, 6 to 8 min. Transfer chicken to a cutting board to cool slightly.