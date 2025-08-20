0
This soup is for anyone who can’t decide between classic chicken noodle and Italian wedding soup. Ground meat speeds up the process without compromising on flavour. —Lindsay Guscott
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 celery stalks, diced
1 large onion, peeled and diced
1 large carrot, peeled and diced
½ tsp fine sea salt, divided
454 g ground chicken
6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 tsp fennel seeds
¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
2 900-mL cartons low-sodium chicken broth
1 2-in. piece parmesan rind (optional)
¾ cup small pasta, such as fregola or ditalini
4 cups packed baby spinach, roughly chopped
1 cup finely grated parmesan
Heat a large dutch oven over medium-high. Add oil, then celery, onion, carrot and ¼ tsp salt. Cook, stirring, until vegetables are softened, about 5 min.
Increase heat to high. Add chicken and remaining ¼ tsp salt. Cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until no pink remains, about 3 min. Stir in garlic, fennel seeds and red pepper flakes.
Add broth and cheese rind. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until flavours have melded, about 5 min. Add pasta and cook until al dente, about 10 min. Stir in spinach just until wilted. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese. Season with pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Divide soup between bowls, discarding cheese rind. Garnish with a drizzle of oil, more cheese and freshly ground pepper.