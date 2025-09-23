  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe
/
1x
Food

4 Quick Ways to Turn Ground Meat Into an Amazing Dinner

From patty melts to noodles, ground meat is the unsung hero of weeknight cooking for a reason.
By Lindsay Guscott
September 23, 2025
A pile of patty melts for a story on recipes for ground meat.

Recipe by Lindsay Guscott; produced by Aimee Nishitoba; photography by Carmen Cheung; food styling by Ashley Denton; prop styling by Madeleine Johari.

Ground meat is the unsung hero of weeknight cooking for a few reasons: it’s budget-friendly, cooks quickly and is easy to buy in bulk and freeze. Our favourite part? It’s also adaptable to almost any style of cooking—even if that style is vegetarian. These fast and flavour-packed recipes give ground protein serious star power.

Cumin-Scented Lamb Noodles with Chili Oil

This easy recipe is a riff on a Chinese dish from Shaanxi province. While it’s typically served with hand-pulled noodles, dried knife-cut ones—often found in Asian grocery stores—are also delicious. Get this cumin-lamb noodles recipe.

A bowl of noodles with ground lamb for a story on recipes for ground meat.

Chicken Noodle Soup with Spinach and Parmesan

This soup is for anyone who can’t decide between classic chicken noodle and Italian wedding soup. Ground meat speeds up the process without compromising on flavour. Get this chicken noodle soup recipe.

A bowl of noodle soup with chopped vegetables and ground chicken for a story on recipes for ground meat.

Plant-Based Lettuce Wraps

Serve lettuce wraps family-style, and let everyone customize to their liking. If you’re not avoiding meat, this recipe also works just as well with ground pork. Get this plant-based lettuce wrap recipe.

Advertisement
A series of lettuce wraps filled with cooked ground plant-base protein and rice.

Patty Melts with Spicy Harissa Onions

We gave the classic patty melt a spicy spin. Not only do the harissa onions add a ton of flavour, they also help cut through the fat with a punch of acidity. Get this harissa patty melt recipe.

A pile of patty melts for a story on recipes for ground meat.

The very best of Chatelaine straight to your inbox.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Lindsay Guscott
Lindsay Guscott
FILED UNDER:
DinnerstovetopEditor's PicksQuick weeknight dinner
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
the cover of Chatelaine's fall 2025 issue, with a loaf of fresh baked bread in a cast-iron staub dutch oven and the words "fall is for carbs"

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

In case you haven’t heard, fall is for carbs! Inside our Fall 2025 issue you’ll find the ultimate guide to no-knead bread. Plus an exhaustive guide to sleeping better, the best books of fall and recipes for patty melts, pizza rolls, Dunkaroo trifle and more!