Ground meat is the unsung hero of weeknight cooking for a few reasons: it’s budget-friendly, cooks quickly and is easy to buy in bulk and freeze. Our favourite part? It’s also adaptable to almost any style of cooking—even if that style is vegetarian. These fast and flavour-packed recipes give ground protein serious star power.

Cumin-Scented Lamb Noodles with Chili Oil

This easy recipe is a riff on a Chinese dish from Shaanxi province. While it’s typically served with hand-pulled noodles, dried knife-cut ones—often found in Asian grocery stores—are also delicious. Get this cumin-lamb noodles recipe.

Chicken Noodle Soup with Spinach and Parmesan

This soup is for anyone who can’t decide between classic chicken noodle and Italian wedding soup. Ground meat speeds up the process without compromising on flavour. Get this chicken noodle soup recipe.

Plant-Based Lettuce Wraps

Serve lettuce wraps family-style, and let everyone customize to their liking. If you’re not avoiding meat, this recipe also works just as well with ground pork. Get this plant-based lettuce wrap recipe.

Advertisement

Patty Melts with Spicy Harissa Onions

We gave the classic patty melt a spicy spin. Not only do the harissa onions add a ton of flavour, they also help cut through the fat with a punch of acidity. Get this harissa patty melt recipe.