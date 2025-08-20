0
We gave the classic patty melt a spicy spin. Not only do the harissa onions add a ton of flavour, they also help cut through the fat with a punch of acidity. —Lindsay Guscott
4 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature, divided
1 red onion, thinly sliced
1 tbsp granulated sugar
½ tsp fine sea salt
1 tbsp mild harissa paste
6 tbsp cider vinegar
8 slices light rye bread
1 1/3 cups grated swiss cheese
454 g medium ground beef
Melt 1 tbsp butter in a 10-in. cast iron or non-stick frying pan set over medium-high. Add onion, then sprinkle with sugar and salt. Cook, stirring often and occasionally adding a splash of water to prevent sticking (if needed), until onions are softened and lightly charred, 8 to 10 min.
Stir in harissa paste, then vinegar. Season with pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings, if desired. (Onions should taste very acidic, slightly sweet and have enough salt to balance them out.) Remove from heat.
Thinly spread butter over one side of each slice of bread (using 2 tbsp butter total). Arrange on a large cutting board, butter-side down. Top four slices with cheese, and remaining slices with onions.
Divide and shape beef into 4 balls. Sandwich each ball between two pieces of parchment paper to form oval patties about 1-in. larger than a slice of bread. Sprinkle both sides generously with salt and pepper as if you were seasoning a steak.
Wipe pan clean, then set over high. Melt remaining 1 tbsp butter, then carefully add two patties. Cook until both sides are deeply browned, 2 to 3 min per side. Transfer to bread with cheese. Repeat with remaining patties, adding more butter if pan is dry. Remove pan from heat.
Sandwich two halves of bread together to make four sandwiches. Carefully wipe pan clean, then set over medium. Place two sandwiches in pan and cook until cheese is melted and bread is golden-brown, 2 to 3 min per side. Transfer to plates. Repeat with remaining sandwiches. Serve immediately.