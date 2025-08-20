0
Serve lettuce wraps family-style, and let everyone customize to their liking. If you’re not avoiding meat, this recipe also works just as well with ground pork. —Lindsay Guscott
1 cup medium-grain rice
¼ cup gochujang
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
3 tbsp sesame oil, divided
340-g pkg Beyond Meat
1 tsp granulated sugar
½ tsp fine sea salt
1 tbsp minced garlic
1 tbsp minced ginger
3 green onions, thinly sliced on a bias, white and green parts separated
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
1 head Boston lettuce, leaves washed and separated
Thinly sliced cucumber, for serving
Kimchi, for serving
Cook rice following package instructions.
Meanwhile, whisk gochujang with vinegar, soy and 2 tbsp oil in a small bowl and set aside.
Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add remaining 1 tbsp oil, then Beyond Meat. Sprinkle with sugar and salt. Cook, stirring often and breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until protein is deeply coloured and cooked through, about 5 min.
Add garlic, ginger and onion whites to pan. Cook until fragrant, 1 min. Remove from heat.
Stir in 3 tbsp gochujang mixture, sesame seeds and onion greens. Scrape into a serving bowl.
Serve family-style with lettuce leaves, rice, cucumber, kimchi and remaining sauce.