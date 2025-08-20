  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe

Plant-Based Lettuce Wraps

0

  • Prep Time15 min
  • Total Time25 min
  • Makes4 Servings
By Lindsay Guscott

Serve lettuce wraps family-style, and let everyone customize to their liking. If you’re not avoiding meat, this recipe also works just as well with ground pork. —Lindsay Guscott

Ingredients

  • 1 cup medium-grain rice

  • ¼ cup gochujang

  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar

  • ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

  • 3 tbsp sesame oil, divided

  • 340-g pkg Beyond Meat

  • 1 tsp granulated sugar

  • ½ tsp fine sea salt

  • 1 tbsp minced garlic

  • 1 tbsp minced ginger

  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced on a bias, white and green parts separated

  • 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

  • 1 head Boston lettuce, leaves washed and separated

  • Thinly sliced cucumber, for serving

  • Kimchi, for serving

Instructions

  • Cook rice following package instructions.

  • Meanwhile, whisk gochujang with vinegar, soy and 2 tbsp oil in a small bowl and set aside.

  • Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add remaining 1 tbsp oil, then Beyond Meat. Sprinkle with sugar and salt. Cook, stirring often and breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until protein is deeply coloured and cooked through, about 5 min.

  • Add garlic, ginger and onion whites to pan. Cook until fragrant, 1 min. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in 3 tbsp gochujang mixture, sesame seeds and onion greens. Scrape into a serving bowl.

  • Serve family-style with lettuce leaves, rice, cucumber, kimchi and remaining sauce.

FILED UNDER:
VegetarianQuick weeknight dinnerPlant Based
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
The cover of the Chatelaine Summer 2025 issue, featuring a pink drink with a paper straw.

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

In our Summer 2025 issue, we get real about what sex is like after 40. Plus, living together after divorce, our favourite beauty products of the year and 17 incredibly summery recipes, from ceviche to sour cherry cobbler.