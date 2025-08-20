Add onion. Cook, stirring often and breaking up meat, until onion is softened and ground meat is about the size of lentils, about 3 min. Add garlic, ginger and toasted cumin seeds. Stir until fragrant, 1 min. Sprinkle cornstarch overtop. Stir until combined, then add vinegar and soy. Cook until sauce is thickened, about 1 min.