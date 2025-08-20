  • Newsletters
Cumin-Scented Lamb Noodles with Chili Oil

0

  • Prep Time30 min
  • Total Time30 min
  • MakesServes 4
By Lindsay Guscott

This easy recipe is a riff on a Chinese dish from Shaanxi province. While it’s typically served with hand-pulled noodles, dried knife-cut ones—often found in Asian grocery stores—are also delicious.—Lindsay Guscott

Ingredients

  • 454 g wide wheat noodles, such as knife-cut noodles or pappardelle

  • 2 tbsp cumin seeds

  • 1 tbsp canola oil

  • 454 g ground lamb

  • 1 medium onion, sliced

  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 tbsp minced ginger

  • 1 tbsp cornstarch

  • 1/3 cup Chinkiang vinegar or sherry vinegar (see tip)

  • 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

  • 1 cup roughly chopped cilantro

  • 1 tbsp chili crisp, plus more for serving

Instructions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook noodles to package directions. Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain noodles and return to pot.

  • Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium. Add cumin seeds. Toast, stirring often, until fragrant, 30 sec to 1 min. Transfer to a small bowl.

  • Increase heat to medium-high. Add oil to same pan, then lamb. Flatten lamb with back of a spatula. Cook, undisturbed, until underside is browned, about 5 min. Flip lamb, then break up large pieces with spatula.

  • Add onion. Cook, stirring often and breaking up meat, until onion is softened and ground meat is about the size of lentils, about 3 min. Add garlic, ginger and toasted cumin seeds. Stir until fragrant, 1 min. Sprinkle cornstarch overtop. Stir until combined, then add vinegar and soy. Cook until sauce is thickened, about 1 min.

  • Scrape lamb mixture into noodles along with reserved cooking water. Heat pot over medium-high until sauce has reduced and noodles are coated, 1 to 3 min. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro and chili crisp.

  • Divide noodles between bowls. Serve with more chili crisp, if desired.

Kitchen tip

Chinkiang vinegar is a rice-based black vinegar used in Chinese cooking. It can be found at your local Asian grocery store.

FILED UNDER:
DinnernoodlesQuick weeknight dinner
