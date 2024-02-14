Udon noodle soup

10
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Celebrate warm food and sweater weather with a hearty colourful bowl — it's pure comfort on a wintry day.
460-g pkg frozen udon noodles
8 cups no-salt chicken broth
8 large shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded, thinly sliced
4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
3 tbsp sodium-reduced soy sauce
2 tbsp mirin
4 small kale leaves, left whole
3-in. piece Japanese fish cake, thinly sliced (optional)
3 green onion, thinly sliced
1 sheet of nori, cut into 12 pieces
kimchi, (optional)
bonito flakes, (optional)
4 6-min cooked eggs, (see Kitchen Tip)
RINSE noodles in cold water to thaw. Drain and divide among bowls.
BOIL broth, mushrooms, chicken, soy and mirin in a large pot over medium-high. Reduce heat and simmer until chicken is no longer pink, 5 to 7 min. Remove chicken to cutting board and add kale to broth. Cook until kale is softened, about 3 min.
CUT chicken into thin slices. Transfer to plate and cover to keep warm.
DIVIDE broth among bowls. Add chicken, fish cake, green onions, nori, kimchee and bonito. Peel and halve eggs and add to bowls.
Calories 396, Protein 33g, Carbohydrates 45g, Fat 10g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 864mg.
Kitchen Tip: Cover eggs with cold water in a saucepan and set over high. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for 6 min. Immediately drain and rinse with cold running water to cool eggs completely. Peel eggs, then cut each in half lengthwise.
Kitchen Tip: Kamaboko is a Japanese fish cake often added to soups for flavour and a hit of colour.