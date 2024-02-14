Advertisement

Lemony Greek soup

100

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time30 mins
  • Makes4 Servings
Photo by Roberto Caruso.

Chatelaine Triple Tested

Ingredients

  • 3 cups chicken broth

  • 6 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

  • 1 carrot, finely chopped

  • 3/4 cup orzo pasta

  • 3 eggs

  • 1/3 cup lemon juice

  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh dill

Instructions

  • Bring chicken broth and 3 cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Add chicken, carrot and orzo. When broth returns to a boil, reduce heat to medium. Gently boil until chicken is fully cooked and orzo is al dente, about 8 min.

  • Whisk eggs with lemon juice in a medium bowl. Slowly pour egg mixture into hot soup while stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Season with pepper. Add dill just before serving.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 339, Protein 32g, Carbohydrates 28g, Fat 10g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 853mg.

Reader Tested:

"A great tasty recipe that has found a home in my recipe box."
Lynn Lilje

FILED UNDER:
DinnerSoupsworld cuisine
