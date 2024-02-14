100
Photo by Roberto Caruso.
3 cups chicken broth
6 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1 carrot, finely chopped
3/4 cup orzo pasta
3 eggs
1/3 cup lemon juice
1/3 cup chopped fresh dill
Bring chicken broth and 3 cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Add chicken, carrot and orzo. When broth returns to a boil, reduce heat to medium. Gently boil until chicken is fully cooked and orzo is al dente, about 8 min.
Whisk eggs with lemon juice in a medium bowl. Slowly pour egg mixture into hot soup while stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Season with pepper. Add dill just before serving.
Calories 339, Protein 32g, Carbohydrates 28g, Fat 10g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 853mg.
"A great tasty recipe that has found a home in my recipe box."
Lynn Lilje
Find more of our best chicken soup recipes in this delicious collection.