While pastina is traditionally a soup for children, there’s no rule that says it can’t be made for adults. Blending aromatics into the broth gives it a bit of heft; harissa adds a deeply flavourful punch. For a quick home lunch, the broth can be made in advance; simply heat it up when you’re ready to cook the pasta. For an office lunch, pack the fresh spinach separately and stir it into the soup just before popping it in the microwave.—Chantal Braganza