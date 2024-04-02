Four Simple Soups That Will Elevate Your Desk Lunch

Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.
Soup’s an every-season food for me, and packing one for lunch always feels like a little treat for myself. They’re filling, as nutritious as you want them to be and practically demand that you don’t eat them in front of your computer. Plate some in a bowl, heat it up and maybe add a garnish or two. Then grab the biggest spoon you can find and dig in.
Tempering dried spices in hot oil to coax out their flavours is known as tadka as well as a few other names across India. It’s the expert-level step to layering flavour in many types of dishes, including this simple lentil soup. Get the recipe for dal tadka.
While pastina is traditionally a soup for children, there’s no rule that says it can’t be made for adults. Get the recipe for tomato and harissa pastina.
Dishes that taste better the next day were practically made for lunch prepping, and this silky, spicy stew—a vegan riff on soondubu jjigae—fits the bill and reheats beautifully. Get the recipe for soondubu jjigae.
Açorda, a traditional Portuguese dish that turns stale bread into a variety of soups, epitomizes the spirit of thrifty cooking. Get the recipe for açorda antelejana.
Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.