Food

Four Simple Soups That Will Elevate Your Desk Lunch

Bonus: They’re all vegetarian!
By Chantal Braganza
April 2, 2024
Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.

Soup’s an every-season food for me, and packing one for lunch always feels like a little treat for myself. They’re filling, as nutritious as you want them to be and practically demand that you don’t eat them in front of your computer. Plate some in a bowl, heat it up and maybe add a garnish or two. Then grab the biggest spoon you can find and dig in.

Dal Tadka (Red Lentils with Spiced Oil)

Tempering dried spices in hot oil to coax out their flavours is known as tadka as well as a few other names across India. It’s the expert-level step to layering flavour in many types of dishes, including this simple lentil soup. Get the recipe for dal tadka.

Tomato and Harissa Pastina

A bowl of tomato and harissa pastina soup, served with lime wedges on the side.Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers. Soft Pink Geometrics Linen Napkin, https://banquetworkshop.ca/.

While pastina is traditionally a soup for children, there’s no rule that says it can’t be made for adults. Get the recipe for tomato and harissa pastina.

Soondubu Jjigae (Vegan Kimchi Soondubu)

A bowl of vegan kimchi soondubu, topped with shiitake mushrooms, kimchi, silken tofu and enoki mushrooms.Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers. Dusen Dusen Pattern Napkin – Flip, 313designmarket.com.

Dishes that taste better the next day were practically made for lunch prepping, and this silky, spicy stew—a vegan riff on soondubu jjigae—fits the bill and reheats beautifully. Get the recipe for soondubu jjigae.

Açorda Antelejana (Portuguese Bread Soup)

Açorda Antelejana or Portuguese Bread Soup served in a bowl with a thick slice of bread topped with cilantro paste and a poached eggProduced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers. Dusen Dusen Pattern Napkin – Sun, 313designmarket.com.

Açorda, a traditional Portuguese dish that turns stale bread into a variety of soups, epitomizes the spirit of thrifty cooking. Get the recipe for açorda antelejana.

