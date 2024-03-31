Bring broth to a simmer in a medium saucepan set over medium. Poach eggs in broth, one at a time, cracking them into a ladle and slightly submerging and cooking until whites are just set, 2 to 3 min. Gently ladle egg over bread in each bowl. Taste and season broth with salt. Ladle into bowls. Let stand until bread soaks up broth, 2 to 3 min. Garnish with chili oil just before serving, if desired.