(Photo: Roberto Caruso)
Perfect for a snowy Saturday at home but special enough for company, it's the best thing to happen to soup since...sandwiches!
2 tbsp butter
1 large onion, chopped
1 large garlic clove, minced
2 small carrots, peeled and chopped
2 small celery stalks, chopped
1 small, red bell pepper, chopped
2 tbsp tomato paste
1 tbsp lime juice
1/2 tsp granulated sugar
1/2 tsp salt
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
796-mL can diced tomatoes
2 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature
4 slices white bread
2 square slices cheddar
MELT 2 tbsp butter in a large saucepan over medium. Add onion and garlic. Cook until onion is soft, 4 to 5 min. Add carrots, celery, pepper, tomato paste, lime juice, sugar, salt and cayenne. Season with fresh pepper. Cook until vegetables begin to soften, stirring occasionally, 4 to 5 min. Add broth and diced tomatoes and juices. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Simmer until vegetables are tender, 20 min.
PURÉE in 2 batches in a blender until smooth. Return to saucepan set over low to keep warm.
SPREAD 2 tbsp butter on both sides of each bread slice. Heat a large frying pan over medium and lay 2 slices in pan. Top each with 1 slice of cheese, then remaining bread. Cook, flipping halfway, until cheese is melted and bread is golden, 4 min. Remove from pan and let cool slightly. Cut into 1/2-in. cubes.
LADLE soup into bowls and top with grilled cheese croutons.
Calories 123, Protein 4g, Carbohydrates 14g, Fat 6g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 514mg.
Excellent source of vitamin A.
It's the season for cooking comfort food, and when our friends (and entertaining gurus) at bitememore.com told us about this soup, we all fell in love. It takes the already brilliant combo of tomato soup and grilled cheese to a whole new delicious level!
