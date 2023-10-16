You can make hearty mains, light and healthy salads, or use it to crisp up chicken—the possibilities are endless.

This high protein, gluten-free grain is extremely versatile. Quinoa can be enjoyed hot or cold, and offers different varieties such as red, black, white and puffed (we like to use it to crisp up chicken or add a healthy crunch to breakfast). Find inspiration below on how to add these easy quinoa recipes into your dinner plans, starting tonight.

Gallery Quinoa recipes Photo, Erik Putz. Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl Cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, hummus, tzatziki, avocado, quinoa and more come together in a sensational, healthy dinner bowl you can’t wait to dig into. Get the recipe for a Mediterranean quinoa bowl.

How to make a mushroom grain bowl with quinoa