4 Fresh, Simple Swiss Chard Recipes

Pickled Rainbow Chard Stems
Make the most of leftover chard stalks by pickling them! Snack on the pickled stalks whole, or chop them up and add to salads, fried eggs, or any dish that could use a sour condiment.
Smoky Rainbow Chard, Potato and Sausage Soup
This play on Portuguese caldo verde swaps kale for chard for a springtime version of the smoky soup.
Tofu and Quinoa Rainbow Chard Wraps
Fresh, crunchy, creamy—these wraps are a symphony of texture.
Rainbow Chard and Chicken Salad
Take advantage of ultra fresh, in-season chard in its most tender form with this light and simple chicken salad.
