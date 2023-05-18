Recipe Collections

4 Fresh, Simple Swiss Chard Recipes

Step into the season with rainbow chard: a tender, versatile vegetable that puts colour and crunch on your plate.

2 half water filled glass jar of rainbow chards.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Aimee Nishitoba; Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by Zeke Goodwin; Prop styling by Nicole Billark)

Pickled Rainbow Chard Stems

Make the most of leftover chard stalks by pickling them! Snack on the pickled stalks whole, or chop them up and add to salads, fried eggs, or any dish that could use a sour condiment.

Rainbow chard, tomatoes, sausage, and potatoes in white soup bowl and silver spoon.

Smoky Rainbow Chard, Potato and Sausage Soup

This play on Portuguese caldo verde swaps kale for chard for a springtime version of the smoky soup.

Tofu, quinoa, avocado and veggies on a rainbow chard leaf.

Tofu and Quinoa Rainbow Chard Wraps

Fresh, crunchy, creamy—these wraps are a symphony of texture.

Grilled chicken with rainbow chard salad including tomatoes, and radish.

Rainbow Chard and Chicken Salad

Take advantage of ultra fresh, in-season chard in its most tender form with this light and simple chicken salad.

