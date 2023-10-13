We’ve all heard about the importance of protein in our diet. It’s crucial for building and maintaining lean muscle mass and strength and preserving metabolism, plus it’s the building block of enzymes and hormones. Not only does it keep us feeling full and satiated, but its slow digestion can also help stabilize blood sugar levels, minimizing energy crashes, mood swings, and cravings while enhancing focus and concentration. Protein also plays a role in building a healthy immune system and fighting infection, healing wounds and injuries.

How much protein do you really need?

The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for protein for the average healthy adult is 0.8 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight. That would mean a woman who weighs 75 kg (165 pounds) would need 60 g of protein per day (to calculate your weight in kg, divide your weight in pounds by 2.2). However, the RDA represents the bare minimum and not necessarily the optimal amount—in other words, it’s the amount we need to live, but not necessarily to thrive. A protein intake of up to 1.2 g of protein per kg of body weight is optimal for the average non-athletic person (so, 60 to 90 g for our hypothetical woman).

Is eating more protein better?

Some people require more protein than the RDA, and the optimal amount varies depending on factors such as your age, gender and activity level.

For example, people with a more active lifestyle, such as athletes or regular gym-goers, need to eat more protein. Engaging in intense physical activities like weightlifting or endurance training can lead to muscle breakdown. Consuming sufficient protein helps repair and rebuild these muscles, leading to improved performance and recovery. If you’re focussed on building muscle and strength, you may benefit from a protein intake of around 1.2 to 2 g of protein per kg of body weight, depending on your level of activity and training goals. A registered dietitian can help you determine just how much protein you should be consuming.

And as we age, our bodies become less efficient at using dietary protein, making older adults susceptible to age-related muscle loss. For people aged 65 and older, aiming for 1 to 1.2 g of protein per kilogram of body weight is recommended to maintain and regain muscle function and strength. Pregnant and breastfeeding people also have higher needs, in the ballpark of 1.1 g of protein per kilogram of body weight. And anyone healing from injuries or living with specific health conditions such as cancer may also benefit from a higher protein intake, ranging from 1.2 to 1.5 g of protein per kilogram of body weight.

Why the timing of your protein intake matters

But maybe more important than how much protein we eat is when we eat that protein. Research shows that distributing protein throughout the day and including a substantial amount at each meal is key for muscle growth, preventing muscle loss and jump starting metabolism in the morning.

Unfortunately, a lot of us aren’t eating protein in this way. Instead, I often see people eating relatively low-protein breakfasts and lunches and then consuming a large portion of chicken or beef at supper. I recommend aiming for 20 to 30 g of protein per meal (again, depending on your size, age and activity level). If you’re eating more than 30 to 40 g in one sitting, your body won’t use the protein as effectively.

For post-workout recovery, consuming about 10 to 20 g of protein (0.25 to 0.3 g of protein per kg of body weight) immediately or up to 2 hours afterward is also shown to be effective for building muscle.

What are the best food sources of protein?

Complete proteins

Complete proteins contain all of the essential amino acids your body needs. These are generally animal sources like meat, fish, poultry, dairy and eggs, but also include soy, hemp and quinoa.

Incomplete proteins

Incomplete protein sources are foods that are missing one or more essential amino acids, and include plant-based foods like nuts and seeds, legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas) and grains. Plant-based protein foods typically provide more fibre and less saturated fat than animal sources, which is beneficial for your digestive system and heart health, and they also have less environmental impact. The following table provides the average protein content of some common foods, which can help you plan meals and snacks that meet your protein needs.

Protein Source Serving Size Average Protein Content Chicken, turkey, beef, pork, lamb 3 oz 24 g Salmon, canned fish, snapper, rainbow trout, tuna, whitefish, halibut, shrimp, scallops, etc 3 oz (1/2 can) 21 g Lentils, chickpeas, split peas, black beans, kidney beans, navy beans 3/4 cup 11 g Hummus 1/4 cup 4 g Cottage cheese 1/2 cup 14 g Eggs 2 large 12 g Cheese 1 1/2 oz 12 g Greek or skyr yogurt 1/2 cup 12 g Regular yogurt 1/2 cup 6 g Cow’s milk 1 cup 9 g Soy beverage 1 cup 8 g Almond, rice or coconut milk 1 cup 1 g or less Tempeh 3/4 cup 28 g Edamame (soybeans) 3/4 cup 21 g Tofu (firm) 3/4 cup (150 g) 12 g Hemp hearts 1/4 cup 13 g Pumpkin seeds 1/4 cup 9 g Almonds, peanuts, pistachios 1/4 cup 7 g Peanut butter, almond butter 2 tbsp 7 g Sunflower seeds, cashews, walnuts, pine nuts 1/4 cup 5 to 6 g Protein powders 1 scoop 20 to 25 g Oatmeal (cooked) 3/4 cup 4 g Pasta (white or whole wheat, cooked) 1/2 cup 4 g Quinoa (cooked) 1/2 cup 4 g Bulgur, couscous, barley, rice (cooked) 1/2 cup 2 to 3 g Bread 1 slice 3 to 5 g

Can vegetarians and vegans meet their needs with plant-based proteins?

It’s entirely possible to meet your protein requirements from plant-based sources, though this will likely require a bit more intention and planning. While plant proteins may lack some essential amino acids, incorporating a variety of protein-rich foods like legumes, nuts, seeds, grains and soy products ensures you’re getting a complete amino acid profile throughout the day. In the past, it was thought that specific combinations of vegetarian protein foods had to be eaten together at the same meal, to account for missing amino acids. However, we now understand that as long as you consume foods containing all the amino acids throughout the day, this isn’t necessary.

What does 20 to 30 g of protein at each meal look like?

Thirty grams of protein might seem like a lot! So let’s break it down in a practical sense to understand how you could reach that target.

Breakfast might be 3/4 cup cottage cheese (21 g) topped with peaches, blueberries, granola and 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds (9 g). Lunch could be a leafy green salad with mixed vegetables, 3 oz chicken (24 g), avocado and 1/4 cup crumbled feta (6 g). Supper may be a pan-seared 5-oz salmon fillet (35 g), green beans and 1 cup rice (4 g).

What about vegan sources of protein?

For someone following a vegan diet, breakfast could be 1 1/2 cups of oatmeal (8 g) made with soy milk (9 g) and topped with 2 tbsp peanut butter (7 g), blueberries and 2 tbsp hemp hearts (7 g). Lunch could be a tofu scramble made from 1 cup crumbled firm tofu (16 g) sautéed with diced bell peppers, onions, spinach and seasonings and served with whole grain toast (5 g), and a soy latte (8 g). Supper could be a grain bowl with 1 cup quinoa (8 g), 3/4 cup black beans (11 g), sauteed veggies and 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds (9 g).

(Keep in mind, these protein counts are approximate)

An easy way to make sure you’re getting enough protein

One easy rule of thumb to ensure you’re getting enough protein is to make 1/4 of your plate (or 1/4 of your meal, proportionally) protein foods like fish, chicken or meat. Another way to think about this is to aim for a serving of protein (ie, fish, chicken, meat) that’s about the size of the palm of your hand.

Are there risks to eating too much protein?

Consuming excess protein (as high as 3 to 4 g per kilogram of body weight per day) may strain the kidneys (which excrete excess nitrogen contained in protein)—potentially leading to kidney damage or making existing kidney problems worse. A high protein diet that contains a lot of red meat and saturated fat might also lead to a higher risk of heart disease. Plus, when animal-based protein foods displace vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, the diet may lack adequate fibre, which could cause constipation and increase the risk of colon cancer.

Should I be using protein powder?

Protein powder has surged in popularity. It’s easy to incorporate into meals (especially breakfast, which often lacks protein), whether it’s incorporated into smoothies, baked goods or oatmeal. It’s also quick to mix on the go for a post-workout snack, and is convenient to have on hand as it’s shelf stable. However, while protein powder can be beneficial in certain situations, it’s not a necessity, and the average person can easily get enough protein from a well-balanced diet. Protein powder is pricey, and it can take some trial and error to find a brand with a taste and texture you enjoy, and that doesn’t cause gas, bloating or digestive issues.

Ultimately, protein powder shouldn’t be seen as a replacement for protein-rich whole foods. Instead, view it as a back-up that can fill in protein gaps when needed, particularly if you have higher protein needs or dietary restrictions. When choosing a protein powder, look for one with minimal additives, artificial sweeteners and fillers. Opt for a reputable brand that undergoes third-party testing to ensure quality and safety (look for a stamp on the label from a third-party certification company.)