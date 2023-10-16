From saucy stir-fry to a lightning-fast sheet pan dinner packed with colourful vegetables, there are a ton of ways to add tofu to the menu.

Twenty-four ways with tofu is just the tip of the soybean. Once you start using these recipes, your meatless meals will never be the same. Whether you’re simply adding more plant-based protein to your meals during the week, or are contemplating bigger changes to your diet, our best tofu recipes will help get you started:

Gallery Tofu Photo, Ashley Capp. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeleine Johari. Spicy Crispy Tofu Noodle Bowl Gochujang, the thick Korean chili paste that gives the spicy crispy tofu noodle bowl its piquant kick, is made from chili peppers, sticky rice and fermented soybeans. It adds a smoky, spicy depth of flavour to marinades, stews and soups. Thinned with a bit of rice vinegar and sugar, it also makes a pungent dipping sauce. Get the spicy crispy tofu noodle bowl recipe.

Watch: How to make gingery tofu soup

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *