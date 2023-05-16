Recipe Collections

Our 28 Best Asparagus Recipes

From asparagus fries to a crunchy salad and smooth soup, we've got it all.

By Updated

Asparagus is one of spring’s earliest vegetables. These are just a few of the ways we’ll be using it, from one-pan weeknight dinners, to pickles, creamy dips, salads and more. There’s a recipe here to suit every mood, from when you don’t want to spend a lot of time cleaning the kitchen, to when you feel like extra vegetables, or when dinner needs to be something simple. Plus, click here for everything you need to know about asparagus.

A bowl of green asparagus hummus sitting on the edge of a round marble and wood cheeseboard surrounded by round crackers, thin breadsticks, tri-coloured carrots, halved radishes and baby tomatoes on the vine.
(Photo: Erik Putz)

Asparagus hummus

For when you’re tired of store-bought. Get this asparagus hummus recipe.

Watch: How to blanch asparagus

This story was originally published in 2015; updated in 2022

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: