The Chatelaine Guide To Easter

From mini hand pies to muffins and a classic crisp, there are endless ways to use rhubarb.
From shortbread to a giant skillet cookie, our best mini egg recipes and inspo.
Our unbelievably moist four-layer carrot cake recipe decked out in white-chocolate cream-cheese frosting is perfect for birthdays, or just because.
These spring buns are light, airy and drizzled with the thinnest (but most delicious) glaze. The fresher from the oven they are, the more addictive every bite will be.
While there's truly no such thing as a bad mini egg, some definitely taste better—much, much better—than others.
No matter the weather, we're focussing on spring vibes only for our Easter feast.
Plus, hot cross buns, fancy French toast, savoury potatoes and more. (Is it Sunday yet?)
Chef and writer Christine Flynn on the everyday magic of slowing down for dinner—and five recipes that, together or alone, make a delicious meal.
From a seasoned roast, to minted chops and a za'atar-crusted favourite — here are the best spring lamb recipes to try this season.
From asparagus fries to a crunchy salad and smooth soup, we've got it all.
Here are great ideas for an elegant meal, from a traditional prime rib roast to bacon-wrapped tenderloin.