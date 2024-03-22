Advertisement

The Chatelaine Guide To Easter

All the recipes you need to celebrate the springtime holiday, from baking to brunch.

Easter Baking Recipes

Our Best Easter Baking Recipes
Recipe Collections

Our Best Easter Baking Recipes

Including irresistible hot-cross buns and cinnamon rolls.

Our Best Rhubarb Recipes For Spring
Recipe Collections

Our Best Rhubarb Recipes For Spring

From mini hand pies to muffins and a classic crisp, there are endless ways to use rhubarb.

13 Delicious Ways To Use That Big Bag Of Mini Eggs
Trends

13 Delicious Ways To Use That Big Bag Of Mini Eggs

From shortbread to a giant skillet cookie, our best mini egg recipes and inspo.

Carrot Cake With Fluffy White-Chocolate Icing
kid-friendly

Carrot Cake With Fluffy White-Chocolate Icing

Our unbelievably moist four-layer carrot cake recipe decked out in white-chocolate cream-cheese frosting is perfect for birthdays, or just because.

Total 30 min
Classic Hot Cross Buns
Recipes

Classic Hot Cross Buns

These spring buns are light, airy and drizzled with the thinnest (but most delicious) glaze. The fresher from the oven they are, the more addictive every bite will be.

Total 170 min
Move Over Cadbury, We Have A New Favourite Mini Egg
Food

Move Over Cadbury, We Have A New Favourite Mini Egg

While there's truly no such thing as a bad mini egg, some definitely taste better—much, much better—than others.

8 Easter Menus That Deliver A Delicious Spring Meal
Recipe Collections

8 Easter Menus That Deliver A Delicious Spring Meal

No matter the weather, we're focussing on spring vibes only for our Easter feast.

Our Favourite Easter Brunch Recipes
Recipe Collections

Our Favourite Easter Brunch Recipes

Plus, hot cross buns, fancy French toast, savoury potatoes and more. (Is it Sunday yet?)

A Dinner To Celebrate Spring, From Christine Flynn’s Cookbook
Food

A Dinner To Celebrate Spring, From Christine Flynn’s Cookbook

Chef and writer Christine Flynn on the everyday magic of slowing down for dinner—and five recipes that, together or alone, make a delicious meal.

Our 14 Best Spring Lamb Recipes
Recipe Collections

Our 14 Best Spring Lamb Recipes

From a seasoned roast, to minted chops and a za'atar-crusted favourite — here are the best spring lamb recipes to try this season.

Our Best Asparagus Recipes
Recipe Collections

Our Best Asparagus Recipes

From asparagus fries to a crunchy salad and smooth soup, we've got it all.

More Delicious Easter Recipes

11 Spectacular Roast Recipes That Aren't Turkey
Recipes

11 Spectacular Roast Recipes That Aren't Turkey

Here are great ideas for an elegant meal, from a traditional prime rib roast to bacon-wrapped tenderloin.

Our Favourite Easter Brunch Recipes
Recipe Collections

Our Favourite Easter Brunch Recipes

Plus, hot cross buns, fancy French toast, savoury potatoes and more. (Is it Sunday yet?)

Our Best Easter Baking Recipes
Recipe Collections

Our Best Easter Baking Recipes

Including irresistible hot-cross buns and cinnamon rolls.

Move Over Cadbury, We Have A New Favourite Mini Egg
Food

Move Over Cadbury, We Have A New Favourite Mini Egg

While there's truly no such thing as a bad mini egg, some definitely taste better—much, much better—than others.