Eat them straight from the bag, or add them to your favourite treats.

Cadbury Mini Eggs are the best Easter chocolate (and maybe the best candy-coated chocolate around—sorry, Smarties). If you stocked up on a huge bag of these milk chocolate goodies, here’s mouth-watering inspiration for how to use them—and get everyone at home in the kitchen making sweet treats together.

Mini Egg Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cake and Loaf Bakery in Hamilton, Ontario, is famous for its lineup of Mini Egg-stuffed treats (like that Mini Egg pie featured up top) come Easter. Luckily, they shared their Mini Egg chocolate cookie recipe, so bust out that bag and try it!

Mini Egg Shortbread Cookies

Cake & Loaf Bakery goes through more than seven hundred pounds of chocolate candy mini eggs. That’s equivalent to the weight of two full-grown gorillas. Just when we think people are sick of mini eggs, they request more! One customer request led to the creation of these mouth-watering cookies. Because they stay delicious for weeks, they also make a great take-home gift for your guests, says Nickey Miller and Josie Rudderham, co-founders of Cake & Loaf Bakery. Get the mini egg shortbread cookie recipe.

Chocolate Mini-Egg Scones

We love a scone, and if we had our way, every gathering would feature one! At Cake and Loaf Bakery, we have created hundreds of scone variations over the years, but we rarely do a chocolate base. Cocoa powder can tend to dry out baked goods, and it took us some testing to get the right balance to make this scone super chocolatey but still moist. Mini eggs provide an extra-crunchy exterior and a sweeter flavour than in traditional scones, says Nickey Miller and Josie Rudderham, co-founders of Cake & Loaf Bakery. Get the chocolate mini-egg scone recipe.

Braided Bread with Mini Eggs

Italian and Greek cuisines both feature a braided Easter bread dotted with colour-tinted hen’s eggs. In a spin on the classic recipe, the Test Kitchen team tucked candied eggs into these mini loaves just after baking for a hit of chocolate.

Ice Cream

For a seasonal mix-in, add Mini Eggs to your favourite desserts, including homemade ice cream flavour, like Vancouver’s La Glace.

Rice Krispies Squares

Cherry Birch General in Hamilton, ON studs its brown butter Rice Krispies treats with these pastel-hued treats. Try adding them to this crowd-pleasing salted brown butter Rice Krispies square recipe.

Mini Egg Blondies

Toronto-based food influencer Jamie Milne ups the ante on her blondies with a healthy dose of Mini Eggs.

Popcorn Party Mix

A bowl of popcorn mixed with Mini Eggs sounds like the perfect snack for a Netflix binge.

Chocolate Pretzel Monster Cookies

Simple Bites blogger and award-winning writer Aimée Wimbush-Bourque used pantry staples to make the ultimate cookies, filled with pretzels, oats, Mini Eggs and more!

Macarons

Winnipeg-based bakery Jenna Rae Cakes put Mini Eggs in its French-style macaron. Try your hand at making macarons if you’re looking for a baking challenge.