Cake & Loaf Bakery in Hamilton, Ontario has a slew of treats stuffed with Cadbury Mini Eggs, including these colourful chocolate chunk cookies that you'll want to devour as soon as they come out of the oven.
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg, room temperature
1 tsp vanilla
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/8 tsp salt
3/4 cup Mini Eggs chocolate, crushed
1/2 cup dark chocolate chunks
Preheat oven to 350F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment.
Crush Mini Eggs in a plastic bag with a mallet or rolling pin
Cream sugars with butter until fluffy.
Add vanilla and egg to butter mixture. Cream until combined.
Combine dry ingredients (flour, baking soda and salt) and then fold into butter mixture (not completely).
Add in Mini Eggs and chocolate chunks and stir until combined. Do not over mix.
Bake 12-14 min, depending on desired texture (chewy or crisp).
