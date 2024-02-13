Advertisement

Cake & Loaf Bakery’s Mini Eggs and Chocolate Chunk Cookies

  • Prep Time20 mins
  • Total Time35 mins
  • Makes12 cookies
Cake & Loaf Bakery in Hamilton, Ontario has a slew of treats stuffed with Cadbury Mini Eggs, including these colourful chocolate chunk cookies that you'll want to devour as soon as they come out of the oven.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar

  • 1 egg, room temperature

  • 1 tsp vanilla

  • 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

  • 1/2 tsp baking soda

  • 1/8 tsp salt

  • 3/4 cup Mini Eggs chocolate, crushed

  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chunks

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment.

  • Crush Mini Eggs in a plastic bag with a mallet or rolling pin

  • Cream sugars with butter until fluffy.

  • Add vanilla and egg to butter mixture. Cream until combined.

  • Combine dry ingredients (flour, baking soda and salt) and then fold into butter mixture (not completely).

  • Add in Mini Eggs and chocolate chunks and stir until combined. Do not over mix.

  • Bake 12-14 min, depending on desired texture (chewy or crisp).

